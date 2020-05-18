LAKE CITY — Florida Gateway College will honor nearly 700 graduates during several smaller ceremonies on June 29-30 and July 7.
FGC surveyed all students eligible to graduate in the spring and an overwhelming number responded positive to an early summer graduation rather than a ceremony at the end of the year.
Plans are to hold ceremonies with 10 students and up to five of their family members, practicing social distancing in the Levy Performing Arts center on campus. If all eligible graduates participate in the ceremonies, FGC could hold a total of 40 ceremonies
The first ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 29, followed by another at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and the last at 7 p.m. The schedule would repeat on June 30 and July 7.
Plans are to have videotaped inspirational messages from members of the college’s Board of Trustees and representatives of the graduating class as well as all of the pomp and circumstance of a normal ceremony.
“By doing the smaller ceremonies, we can still celebrate the achievements of each individual graduate and they can share their experience with their families,” Dr. Lawrence Barrett, president of Florida Gateway College, said in a release. “As a college we always believe our strength is to connect personally with each student and this event will culminate that experience.”
The college will broadcast each ceremony on Comcast Cable channel 8 and will stream each ceremony on the internet through the college’s website.
Students wanting to participate are asked to go to the college website and register for the ceremony they wish to attend.
