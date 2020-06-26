LAKE CITY – Florida Gateway College will honor 143 graduates during several smaller ceremonies on Monday, Tuesday and July 7.
FGC surveyed all students eligible to graduate in the Spring and an overwhelming number responded positively to an early Summer graduation rather than a ceremony at the end of the year. Plans are to hold ceremonies with 10 students and up to five of their family members, practicing social distancing, and all guests being required to wear a mask or face covering.
The first ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, the last at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, the first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and the last at 7 p.m. On Tuesday. July 7, the first ceremony will be at 1 p.m. and last at 7 p.m.
Students and college trustees have videotaped inspirational messages for the graduating class. Dr. Lawrence Barrett will attend all 16 ceremonies and will provide live remarks to the graduates. Each ceremony will have all of the pomp and circumstance of a normal ceremony. “By doing the smaller ceremonies, we can still celebrate the achievements of each individual graduate, and they can share their experience with their families,” Dr. Lawrence Barrett, president of Florida Gateway College, said in a release. “As a college we always believe our strength is to connect personally with each student, and this event will culminate that experience.”
The college will broadcast each ceremony on Comcast Cable channel 8 and will stream each ceremony on the internet through the college’s website.
