LIVE OAK, Fla. — With one suspect already in custody from last week’s armed robbery at the Gold Leaf Pawn shop, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office has identified a second.
The SCSO is seeking the public’s help in locating the female suspect — 35-year-old Victoria Mercedas Fender — from the April 20 robbery and attempted murder. The SCSO said Thursday afternoon the suspect is possibly in the Tallahassee area.
The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous and anyone that sees her should call 911.
If anyone has information about the suspect’s whereabouts, they should contact the SCSO at 386-362-2222 or one’s local law enforcement agency.
On Tuesday, the SCSO announced that 32-year-old Jermar Tillie had been charged with first degree attempted murder and the armed robbery of the pawn shop.
Tillie was released from state prison in December on second degree attempted murder charges.
He was identified April 22 through tips and was located and arrested in Lake City on unrelated charges later that day.
On Tuesday, a warrant was obtained for Tillie in relation to the April 20 robbery and shooting at the pawn shop where the store owner was shot multiple times. A warrant has also been obtained for Fender, also for armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.
The suspects then fled the store and escaped in a silver Nissan sedan. The driver of the getaway car has not yet been identified.
According to the SCSO, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobbaco, Firearms and Explosives along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of a firearm stolen during the robbery and leading to the arrest of the suspects.
