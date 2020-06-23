LIVE OAK, Fla. — A complaint has been filed against the Suwannee County Supervisor of Elections office, alleging elections fraud.
The complaint was filed June 15 with the Florida Department of State by Erica Williams after she attempted to file June 12 as a candidate for the Supervisor of Elections seat in the upcoming election. June 12 was the final day for candidates to qualify.
According to the complaint, Williams arrived at the elections office around 11:35 a.m. June 12, alleging that Jennifer Kinsey, the assistant supervisor of elections, had provided misleading information.
The complaint alleges that Glenda Williams, the supervisor of elections, was not welcoming or helpful. It states that Glenda Williams did not attempt to explain the process and denied Erica Williams’ request for an extension to file due to receiving misleading information. The complaint also states that the potential candidate did not receive materials that the supervisor of elections is required to not only provide, but explain.
The complaint adds that Glenda Williams provided a long form and did not provide direction or guidance about the form, but continued to state that the documents and check had to be filed by the noon deadline. It also states that Erica Williams was never told what the fees or amount would be.
“Her tone and delivery of reluctance to assist me was as if I committed a criminal offense for attempting to exercise my civil rights to be considered to the public office seeking candidacy as the Supervisor of Elections for Suwannee County, FL,” Erica Williams wrote in the complaint.
She told the Democrat that she originally believed the qualifying deadline had passed before finding out the evening of June 11 that it was the following day.
“…She was aggressive towards me. Her delivery and tone was insulting.”
Glenda Williams said she had “a very different recollection of what occurred” during the interaction with Erica Williams prior to the candidate filing deadline, although agreeing that she did not sit down with the potential candidate and go through the packet.
“My interest was to make every effort to get the necessary paperwork filled out by Ms. Williams and get her to the bank so she could open her account and then return to the office with her qualifying check, all within 25 minutes of the qualifying deadline,” Glenda Williams said.
According to the complaint, Erica Williams left the elections office around 11:42 a.m. to go to the bank to get the funds needed to file, however she was unable to complete that process by the deadline.
“The behavior of Glenda Williams displays abuse of authority to suppress and oppress me from exercising my rights for consideration of candidacy for the public office of Supervisor of Elections for Suwannee County, FL,” Erica Williams concluded in her complaint.
Glenda Williams added: “I did for Ms. Williams what I would have done for any other candidate who came in to qualify with a 25-minute deadline and I was as helpful as I could be, and in fact had this same scenario occur several years ago, which I handled in the same manner and with the same outcome with the exception of a complaint being filed.
“We look forward to the opportunity to respond to the Department of State regarding the allegations in this complaint.”
