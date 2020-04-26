LIVE OAK — Eight additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County were announced by the Florida Department of Health on Sunday morning, raising the county’s total to 116.
Seven of the eight cases, which involve a 96-year-old male, a 79-year-old female, an 85-year-old female, an 82-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, an 84-year-old female, a 92-year-old female, and a 10-year-old female, are connected to an existing case.
The health department data shows there have been 30 hospitalizations in positive patients in the county and 11 deaths.
There have been 565 tests performed from the county with 449 negative results and two samples still awaiting testing.
Ninety-eight of the county’s cases are staff or residents of long-term care facilities with Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center having an outbreak, while Advent Christian Village has had a staff member at both Dacier Manor and the Good Samaritan Center test positive this past week. Neither are residents of Suwannee County.
Hamilton County has six confirmed cases, while Lafayette County has one known case. There have been 131 negative test results from Hamilton County, where three samples are still awaiting testing, while Lafayette County has had 66 tests return negative.
Statewide, there are 31,528 confirmed tests, according to the health department with 4,957 COVID-19 cases hospitalized and 1,074 deaths in positive patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.