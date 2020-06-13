MAYO — While Lafayette County Schools did not finish the 2019-20 academic year as planned, Superintendent Robby Edwards said the goal is to start 2020-21 on track.
Edwards told the Rotary Club of Mayo at its June 3 meeting that the school district plans to stay on its approved calendar with school slated to start Aug. 10.
At the meeting, which was held at Rotarian Jana Hart’s house, Edwards said summer school is underway with limited class sizes and students spaced six feet apart. He said hand sanitizer, masks and gloves are available, but not required, and temperatures are checked prior to drop off. The summer school students are also being fed in the classrooms to prevent further potential of spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Edwards also told the Rotarians that, currently, the district is planning on a normal lunch schedule and bus routes for the upcoming academic year. He added there would be additional cleaning of frequently touched surfaces at the schools as well as an increase in hand sanitizer stations and masks and gloves being available for those that desire them.
“While studies show the chance of a child contracting COVID-19 is minimal, there is a very high chance of not graduating from high school if we do not get students back in front of a certified instructor,” Edwards said.
Edwards told the Rotary Club that Lafayette High’s graduation is set for June 20 at 9 a.m. at Dale Walker Field. During the commencement ceremony, graduates will be spaced six feet apart on the field and there are plans for seating for parents and siblings on the field as well.
According to Edwards, there will be no limit on guests for each graduate. Rather, he said the football stadium can hold up 1,500 people with social distancing guidelines in place not counting standing room only around the fences. He said bleachers on both sides of the stadium will be used to accommodate social distancing guidelines and there will be additional seating on the field for those not comfortable in the bleachers.
During the meeting, Edwards also provided a brief recap of how the schools and planing were affected by the pandemic, from the initial two-week closure of the schools through the announcement of school campuses not re-opening for the academic year.
He also reminded the Rotarians that Gov. Ron DeSantis has not signed the budget approved by the Florida Legislature, which has left funding for schools in question. Edwards said planning by school and district officials for the upcoming school year has been somewhat on hold as a result.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.