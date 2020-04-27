LIVE OAK — For District 2 voters in the City of Live Oak, ballots can begin being cast today.
Election day is May 5 for the city’s election with early voting running from today through May 2 at the Supervisor of Elections office, 302 Pine St. SW. Early voting will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
On May 5, polls will be open at the African Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall at 502 Walker Ave. SW from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As of April 20, 64 vote-by-mail ballots had been requested with 24 returned from the district’s 636 eligible voters.
The seat from District 2 on the city council is the lone position on the ballot. Incumbent Bennie Thomas is opposed by Jimmy Cherry, Lynda Brown Owens and James Perry.
David Burch (District 3) and Don Allen (District 5) were unopposed in their bids for re-election.
If necessary, the city’s run-off election is scheduled for June 9.
