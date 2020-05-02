LIVE OAK — Early voting ends today in the City of Live Oak election with election day set for Tuesday.
The District 2 seat on the city council is the lone position on the ballot and District 2 voters may vote today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 302 Pine St. SW.
On Tuesday, polls will be open at the African Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall at 502 Walker Ave. SW from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters are choosing between incumbent Bennie Thomas and challengers Jimmy Cherry, Lynda Brown Owens and James Perry.
David Burch (District 3) and Don Allen (District 5) were unopposed in their bids for re-election.
If necessary, the city’s run-off election is scheduled for June 9.
