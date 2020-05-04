JASPER — Drive-thru testing will be available multiple times the next two weeks in Hamilton County.
The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County has set up six dates for drive-thru testing at three locations for the testing, which don’t require signs or symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus. No appointment is necessary either.
The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon each day and those wishing to be tested should bring a valid ID and remain in their vehicle.
Today, testing is available at the Hamilton County Health Department at 209 SE Central Avenue in Jasper. Testing will be available May 11 at the health department as well.
On Wednesday and May 13, a testing site will be set up at Cunningham Park in Jennings, 981 Berry St. Extension.
The White Springs Clinic, 16811 Spring Street, will be open for testing Saturday and May 15.
For more information, call the health department at 386-397-6676.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.