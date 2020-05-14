BRANFORD — The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County will be conducting drive-through testing next week in Branford.
The testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus will be held May 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Branford Elementary School, 26801 State Road 247.
Similar to the three drive-through testing events held at the health department, the drive-through testing in Branford does not require signs or symptoms of the virus. No appointment is needed to be tested, either.
Those wishing to be tested must bring a valid ID with them and remain in their vehicles at all times.
The health department said the testing will not be a rapid-response test. Rather it will take several days to receive test results and the health department will notify residents with their results by phone.
For more information, call 386-362-2708.
