BRANFORD — After three rounds of drive-through testing events in Live Oak, the Florida Department of Health - Suwannee County headed south.
On Friday, the health department held its first drive-through testing site in Branford, testing 124 people during the event at Branford Elementary School.
“We’re real pleased with that and everybody was very cooperative and nice, appreciative that we were down there,” said Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health in Suwannee County. “It went well.”
The drive-through sites are for any community member that wants to be tested. No signs or symptoms of the virus are necessary.
Waldron previously told the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners that out of the 424 people tested during the three events at the health department, only a handful of those tested were symptomatic.
At the Branford site, Waldron said there were three symptomatic residents tested by health care professionals in medical protective gear and who are trained to test for COVID-19. Residents did not leave their vehicles to be tested, but were screened prior to the testing.
Residents without symptoms that are tested during the events will have their samples sent to a commercial lab, which takes several days for a result to come back. Anyone with signs or symptoms that meet Priority 1 or Priority 2 cases (healthcare facility workers with symptoms, patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms, patients with underlying medical conditions with symptoms or first responders with symptoms) will have a sample sent to the state lab, which normally returns a result within 24-48 hours.
“I’m feeling confident that we’ll have a lot of negatives,” Waldron said, adding the event also led to some residents from Lafayette County and Columbia County being tested.
Waldron added that there may be additional testing dates and locations. Health department officials planned to meet this week to discuss the next step in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
