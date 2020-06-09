MADISON — Health department officials in North Florida warned of a potential bacterial contamination of the Withlacoochee River on Tuesday.
The Florida Department of Health in Madison and Hamilton counties issued a joint advisory about the possible contamination, urging those in the area to take precautions when in contact with the Withlacoochee River. The DOH and Department of Environmental Protection are conducting water sampling.
Water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to humans, according to DOH. Micros in fecal bacteria could cause gastrointestinal issues and other conditions.
Anyone that comes into contact with the river should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to disease and are urged to take every precaution if they come into contact with water from the river.
For more information about the potential impacts of wastewater overflow, Floridians are encouraged to contact DOH-Madison at 850-973-5000 or visit madison.floridahealth.gov and DOH-Hamilton at 386-758-1059 or hamilton.floridahealth.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.