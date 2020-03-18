TALLAHASSEE — According to the Florida Department of Health’s late-morning update Wednesday, there are now more than 300 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
New Florida cases include 98 additional positive COVID-19 cases, 94 of which are Florida residents, being reported to the DOH. That leaves 289 positive cases in Florida residents and an additional 25 positive cases in non-Florida residents in the state.
According to the release, Florida recently partnered with private laboratories across the state to expand the testing capacity for COVID-19, which will increase the number of tests conducted each day and improve the timelines of the critical health information.
While there have been 314 positive tests, 1,295 tests have come back negative with 954 people under investigation still awaiting testing.
According to DOH data, 31 counties have confirmed cases with 80 in Broward County and 76 in Dade County. In North Central Florida, Alachua County has seven confirmed cases.
Further data from the health department indicates there have been three negative tests from Suwannee County and one from Lafayette County. Six people from Columbia County have tested negative with two showing no result.
