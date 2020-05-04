LIVE OAK — A 17th person diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus from Suwannee County has died.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County announced Monday afternoon the passing of a 75-year-old male that had been diagnosed with the virus. The case was connected to an existing case and the cause of death is pending review by the medical examiner.
According to health department data released Monday morning, the previous 16 deaths in the county were all staff or residents at long-term care facilities. Data also shows out of the first 14 deaths, 13 were residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center and one was a staff member at Suwannee Health.
The 14 deaths at the facility are the most in any one facility in the state alongside Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services in Seminole and Braden River Rehabilitation Center in Bradenton, which also both have 14 including one staff member. Highlands Lake Center in Orland has 12 deaths, all in residents.
