TALLAHASSEE — According to an update Friday evening from the Florida Department of Health there is still just one confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus.
The release shows one positive test and 40 negative tests in Suwannee County. The county’s first confirmed case was announced Friday morning. The patient is a 51-year-old woman, who is self-isolated and is following prescribed measures and doing well, according to Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health. The local case is not travel related.
Hamilton County has had 13 people test negative, while Lafayette County has had nine negative tests.
Statewide, there are 3,198 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,054 Florida residents, in 47 counties. The health department shows 503 hospitalized and 46 deaths from COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.