TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Saturday morning that there are now more than 650 positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVD-19) in the state.
Out of the 658 cases are 603 confirmed cases in Florida residents.
There are an additional 1,002 people in the state awaiting BPHL testing which the health department said is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness.
Broward and Dade counties have combined for 293 of the state’s confirmed cases, although 41 Florida counties now have people that have tested positive for the virus. Alachua County in North Central Florida has 21 confirmed cases.
Suwannee County has had six people test negative for the virus, according to DOH data, while five more people in the county are awaiting additional BPHL testing. Lafayette and Hamilton counties both have had one test negative and one person awaiting additional testing.
