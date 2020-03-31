TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced 634 new confirmed cases Tuesday morning of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus in the state, none in the area.
In the late morning update, the health department said there are now 6,338 cases of the virus in the state with 772 people hospitalized in the state from it and 77 deaths. Of the state’s cases, 6,096 are Florida residents.
Suwannee County has three confirmed cases in residents. There have been 62 negative tests from Suwannee County with eight more awaiting testing.
Neither Hamilton nor Lafayette counties have had a confirmed case yet. As of Tuesday morning, 20 from Hamilton County have tested negative with four still awaiting results. Eleven people from Lafayette County have been tested, all returning negative.
Dade and Broward counties have totaled 3,135 confirmed cases combined.
Of the new cases, 376 are from Tuesday with the rest adding to Monday’s total of 875 cases statewide. The health department shows 897 cases Sunday, the most in a day in the state.
