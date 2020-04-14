TALLAHASSEE — There are more than 21,600 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state with more than 3,000 hospitalizations as a result, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday evening.
According to the health department, there are 21,628 known cases of the virus in Florida with 3,050 people hospitalized from the virus and 571 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Suwannee County has 75 confirmed cases with 16 hospitalizations and three deaths. There have been 371 tests conducted in the county with 296 returned negative.
There are two confirmed cases in Hamilton County with 74 negative test results and one sample awaiting testing.
In Lafayette County, one person has tested positive for the virus with 39 tests coming back negative.
