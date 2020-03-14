LIVE OAK – The Florida Department of Health in Lafayette and Suwannee counties is strongly urging attendees of large events and mass gatherings not to attend if you:
- are a contact to a known or suspected case of COVID-19,
- are over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions,
- are immune compromised,
- are ill,
- have been exposed to someone with a respiratory illness in the last 14 days,
- have chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease,
- have traveled internationally within the last 14 days, especially to destinations under a level 3 travel advisory,
- have traveled to or from a geographic area with widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
“These warnings are consistent with CDC and Florida Department of Health Guidelines,” stated Kerry Waldron, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Lafayette and Suwannee counties. “We all have a role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and modifying personal behaviors protects individuals and our community.”
Additionally, everyone is encouraged to:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care;
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily;
For more information on mass gatherings, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html.
For more information, visit http://www.FloridaHealth.gov.
