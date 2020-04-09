TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday evening that there are now 16,826 confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
Those cases include 16,323 involving Florida residents. The health department data shows 2,298 people have been hospitalized in the state from the virus with 371 deaths.
Suwannee County has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight patients hospitalized. Thirty-six of the county’s cases are staff and residents of long-term care facilities after an outbreak occurred at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The county had eight new cases announced Thursday morning, all connected to an existing case.
There have been 261 people tested in Suwannee County with 207 results coming back negative.
Hamilton County has just one confirmed case, while 53 tests in the county have returned negative. There is one sample still awaiting testing.
There is also just one confirmed case in Lafayette County where 32 tests have come back negative.
