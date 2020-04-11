LIVE OAK — Seven additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced for Suwannee County by the Florida Department of Health on Saturday morning, increasing the county’s total to 66.
The new cases involve six females, ages 28, 52, 70, 72, 88 and 90 years old; and one male, 68 years old. All are connected to an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
Those contact investigations involve identifying everyone that had been into contact with the confirmed case in the previous 14-21 days, said Kerry Waldron, the county’s health administrator, at a special called Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Waldron said health department staff then has a conversation with those individuals about their contact with the confirmed case as well as what have they been doing since then, do they have symptoms and have they been staying home.
“You can figure, on average, one person will have about a minimum of 10 people that they have been in close contact with,” Waldron said.
He added that the message from the health department as well as other state officials has been consistent: stay home.
“We are still strongly begging and asking folks to please stay home,” he said. “Identify what is important…Make common sense decisions about your household and where you put yourself at. Please stay home. That’s the best way to get ahead of this. Stay home and self isolate.
“That’s what we’re doing with the folks that are positive and close contacts. We are firmly explaining to them the best way they can help contain the COVID is to stay home.”
Total, the county has had nine people hospitalized with the virus. There have been 300 tests conducted with 234 negative results.
Hamilton County still has two confirmed cases with 63 people tested and 61 results returned negative. One additional sample is awaiting testing.
There has been one known case in Lafayette County, where 36 people have been tested total.
Statewide, the health department data shows 18,494 cases total with 438 deaths and 2,528 hospitalizations tied to the virus.
