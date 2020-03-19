TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday evening 14 new positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state and one new death from the virus.
The DOH update brings the total number of cases in the state to 328, 299 of which are Florida residents. There have now been eight deaths in the state from COVID-19.
Data from the health department indicates that as of Wednesday evening, 32 Florida counties now have confirmed cases of the virus. Broward County has 80 confirmed cases with Dade County having 72 cases. Alachua County has had seven confirmed cases in North Central Florida.
The data shows that there have been four people tested from Suwannee County, three testing negative and one showing no result. One Lafayette County person has tested negative, while Columbia County has had nine people tested — eight negative and one showing no result.
According to the DOH, 2,800 people in Florida have met the testing criteria based on symptoms and exposure with 1,332 testing negative for COVID-19 and an additional 1,140 awaiting testing.
