TALLAHASSEE — An additional 378 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, were announced by the Florida Department of Health late Thursday morning.
Those new positive tests push the state’s confirmed case count to 2,355. An additional 1,581 are still awaiting test results.
DOH data shows there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette counties. Forty-six counties in the state have confirmed cases, including three in Columbia County. Broward and Dade counties have 1,120 combined confirmed cases. Palm Beach, Hillsborough and Orange counties also all have more than 100 confirmed cases.
According to the data, 28 people have tested negative from Suwannee County with 14 results still pending. The people under investigation in the county include 29 women and range in age from 7 to 86.
Nine people have been tested from Lafayette County with eight negative results and one still pending. Ranging in age from 19 to 86, those tested in Lafayette County include five women.
Hamilton County has had nine people test negative with also one test pending. Those under investigation in the county include six men and an age range of 23 to 93.
The health department said there are now 28 deaths in the state from the virus.
