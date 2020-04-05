TALLAHASSEE — The statewide number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus reached 12,350, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday evening.
The health department’s evening update also said there have been 1,555 hospitalizations and 221 deaths from the virus.
Suwannee County has had 18 confirmed cases, with 17 of those being staff or residents at long-term care facilities. The county has had four people hospitalized from the virus: two 80-year-old males, a 60-year-old female and a 78-year-old female.
Health department data indicates 162 people from Suwannee County have been sampled for testing total with 141 testing negative for the virus. There are still three samples waiting to be tested.
There have been no confirmed cases from Hamilton or Lafayette counties.
In Hamilton County, 42 people have been tested with 41 results coming back negative. One person is still awaiting results.
Twenty-three people have been tested from Lafayette County, all returning negative.
Nearby, Columbia County has had 13 confirmed cases while Madison County has had 10 confirmed cases.
Dade County has had the most cases in the state with 4,146 confirmed cases while Broward County has had 1,886 positive tests. Palm Beach County now has 1,000 confirmed cases as well. There are confirmed cases in 63 Florida counties with only Hamilton, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Liberty and Taylor counties not having a confirmed case yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.