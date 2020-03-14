Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando theme parks will be closed starting Monday as the nation combats the COVID-19 outbreak.
Disney and Universal both attributed the closings to "an abundance of caution." Disney said its theme parks in Orlando will remain closed through the end of March. Universal said it anticipated its theme parks also would be closed through the end of March, but will continue to evaluate the situation.
Disney Resort hotels and the Disney Springs entertainment complex will remain open, the company said. The company will pay its cast members during the closure, it said.
Likewise, Universal Orlando's hotels and the Universal CityWalk entertainment center will remain open, the company said.
As of Friday morning, 42 Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have died.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 41 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who contract coronavirus develop only minor symptoms. But for some, including the elderly and those with other health conditions, the symptoms can be much more severe.
