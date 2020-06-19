(The Center Square) — Florida’s 67 county elections supervisors have been waiting 10 weeks for Gov. Ron DeSantis to respond to their request for “urgent” action in ensuring voters can safely access polls in August’s primary election and November’s general election.
They got their response in an executive order that falls short of what they asked for in April.
DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday that gives local elections officials the ability to process mail-in ballots earlier than allowed under Florida law but ignores requests to extend early voting and allow counties to consolidate polling places.
“I find the strict application of some provisions of the Florida Election Code may prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the COVID-19 emergency,” DeSantis wrote in the order.
The order encourages state employees to volunteer as poll workers to help alleviate concerns about Election Day staffing shortages and provides social distancing and sanitizing protocols for polling places.
DeSantis’ order also requires schools to close during the Aug. 18 primary and Nov. 3 general election to accommodate what might be record voter turnouts.
Supervisors sent a request to DeSantis for “urgent” action on proposed initiatives after Florida’s March 17 presidential preference primary, which had hundreds of poll workers call in sick and a very low turnout.
The Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) also asked DeSantis to ante up $4 million, the 20-percent match necessary to receive $20.2 million Florida was eligible to garner from the $400 million in emergency elections assistance earmarked in the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). The state was among the last to do so, securing the money in late-May.
In an April 7 letter, then-FSE President Tammy Jones asked DeSantis for the “much needed” funds and urged him to grant supervisors the “flexibility” to designate additional early voting sites, to relocate or consolidate polling places and extend early voting.
New FSE President Craig Latimer in a May letter reiterated Jones’ request, citing expected challenges that include “unavailable” polling places, “difficulty in acquiring hand sanitizer and other supplies” and “substantial numbers of poll workers deciding not to work, many at the last minute.”
Latimer thanked DeSantis for Wednesday's executive order but said most supervisors have been forced to address potential issues on their own.
“It comes at a point when many of the state’s supervisors of elections have already solidified their plans for the August primary election,” he said.
Florida Democrats said DeSantis’ ambivalence to elections supervisors’ concerns is part of a broader Republican effort to temper November’s voter turnout.
Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a statement it is “disappointing the governor will not honor those who fought and died for us to have the right to vote by ensuring Floridians do not have to endanger themselves to exercise their right to vote.”
Florida House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee on Tuesday appealed the state’s 27-member congressional delegation to hold hearings, “particularly in Florida,” to ensure the nation’s polling sites are properly staffed this November.
“Sadly, as we approach the 55th anniversary of the House Judiciary Committee passing the Voting Rights Act, we are still dealing with voter suppression,” McGhee said. “Let’s make every Florida vote count!”
McGhee also urged DeSantis to train state National Guardsmen to serve as poll workers.
“They should be ready for deployment — dressed in civilian clothes and protective gear — and be on standby, particularly in the major metropolitan areas where the longest delays or unforeseen poll closings might occur,” he wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.