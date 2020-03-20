Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders Friday that close businesses, including beaches, in Broward and Palm Beach counties and suspend in-person quorum requirements for local governments.
DeSantis' actions are Florida's latest attempts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
One order directs all movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios and beaches to close in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Establishments such as restaurants, bars, pubs and night clubs that serve food are not allowed to operate dine-in services.
The directive to close does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations or convenience stores.
The closures expire March 31. However, the order states, "Broward County and Palm Beach County Administrators will also have the ability to enforce, relax, modify or remove these closures as they see fit."
DeSantis said in the order that his administration consulted with county officials, who said they wanted to apply Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and wanting to "harmonize" with Miami-Dade County, which already took these steps.
After seeking an advisory opinion from Attorney General Ashley Moody regarding local governments' ability to hold public meetings through teleconferencing and other measures, DeSantis also has suspended any Florida statute that "requires a quorum to be present in person or requires a local government body to meet at a specific public place."
The executive order also allows local governments to meet via telephone or video conferencing.
As of Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 520 cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 200 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
