LIVE OAK — The Suwannee County Democratic Executive Committee will be hosting a series of meetings in June.
The meetings, which are scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and June 11 at 5:30 p.m., will be held at 924 6th St. SW in Live Oak.
Carol Barfield, the Florida Democratic Party Small County Coalition chair, will facilitate the meeting. The Small County Coalition Director and the Democratic County Chair Association Regional Director, along with surrounding counties’ DECs, have been invited to attend. A light supper will be served. All Democrats are welcome to attend.
The meetings will be held outdoors and will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For additional information, contact Vanessa Brown at vanessabrowndec@gmail.com.
