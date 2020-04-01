LIVE OAK — The Suwannee Democrat, The Jasper News and Mayo Free Press want to see how creative our readers can be.
With all the time on everybody’s — hopefully, freshly washed — hands, we want to know what kind of activities have been going on at home. And the more creative, quirky and unconventional the better.
From weird art projects to new hobbies, from home-school teaching tactics to home remodeling, from kids cooking to any other creative way to pass the time, share photos and a short description of the creative quarantine idea with us.
The staff of the papers will choose their favorite each week from the entries to receive a $25 gift card to a local business of their choice.
So send those creative projects to nf.editorial@gaflnews.com to enter. All photos submitted have permission to be published and the photos published are at the discretion of the paper. Entries must be receive by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible for that following week’s contest.
