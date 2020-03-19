JASPER — One new and one returning councilor were sworn in last week to serving on the Jasper City Council.
In the March 3 election, incumbent Jay Daigle was re-elected to represent the city’s District 3. Daigle received 38 votes to 22 for challenger Anita Lessman.
In District 4, Garrett Selph was elected to take office with 46 votes to Palmer Smith’s 6. Gerald Lewis did not seek re-election to that seat.
Daigle and Selph were sworn in March 9 by Hamilton County Judge Sonny Scaff.
Also on March 9, Daigle was reappointed as the council’s chairman.
Bryant LaBarfield was appointed as mayor, replacing Darnell Lumpkin who recently passed away. William S. Mitchell V was appointed as vice mayor, a position Lewis previously held.
The council is also accepting applications to be considered for the District 2 seat that Lumpkin held for the 12 years prior to his passing. The council will be accepting applications until 5 p.m. on March 23. All who apply will be considered at the next Jasper City Council meeting on March 23 at 6 p.m.
City Manager Marcus Collins encourages those that are eligible to sit on the council to apply.
