LIVE OAK — The Live Oak branch of the Suwannee River Regional Library will host an evening of easy listening music next week with Edwin Culver in concert.
Culver, a Flushing, Michigan, native, taught himself the guitar at the age of 16 and will be performing March 11 at 5:30 p.m. with the classical sounds of Spain. Culver’s first formal lessons came at Hillsdale College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Performance.
Following graduation, he intensely studied music at the University of Arizona and then moved to Florida to teach at The Classical Academy of Sarasota where he taught K-12 music history, theory and composition while also offering guitar lessons after school.
Taking a break from teaching to complete his curriculum for use in classical schools nation-wide, Culver also writes music articles for countermelody.com and delivers public lectures on 20th Century composers and musicology at the South Manatee Library.
In March, the Live Oak Library will also feature DIY maps magnets Thursday for the Adult Craft Club, which is meeting at noon. Using old maps, the club will be creating easy magnets. There is a $5 material fee and pre-registration is required by stopping by the library or calling 386-362-2317.
On Saturday, the library is hosting Deja Brew from 8:30-11:30 a.m. with free coffee in the new book area.
The monthly Tournament Night for gamers, 12 and up, is scheduled March 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., to play “Super Smash Bro’s: Ultimate.” Those playing can bring their own controller or use one of the library’s. Pre-registration is encouraged to guarantee a spot in the bracket.
The seed library is open every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. with Master Gardeners on hand to answer any gardening questions. Anyone with a library card may check out up to three seed packets a month.
On March 11, the Master Gardeners will also be hosting a Pollinators, Wildlife and Native Plants workshop at 2 p.m. During the workshop, the Master Gardeners will share how one can sustain pollinators and wildlife with native plants.
Eric Musgrove, the county historian, will continue his monthly series on the History of Suwannee County on March 12 at noon. This month’s presentation will be about the first Spanish Period of Florida.
Suwannee County Fire Rescue will be teaching a CPR and First Aid class March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those completing the free class will receive a certificate. Space is limited so pre-registration is encouraged by calling 386-362-2317.
On March 16, General Magistrate Jennifer Kuyrkendall Griffin will present the topic of Paternity and Timesharing at 6 p.m. as part of the SCALES (Suwannee County Access to Legal Education Series) program.
Library staff member Debra Barney will be teaching a crochet class March 18 at 11:30 a.m. in the small conference room. Those attending should bring needles and yarn.
On March 19, Suwannee County Extension Agent Carolyn Saft will discuss the best bulbs for North Florida at noon.
The Book Club meets March 25 at 2 p.m. to discuss “A Million Fragile Bones” by Connie Mae Fowler. Copies are available for checkout at the front desk.
Deana Mericle with the Florida Department of Health - Suwannee County will speak about Breast Cancer Awareness on March 26 at noon. Mericle will discuss the importance of early detection, mammograms and self-exams and proper techniques.
The SongFarmers of Live Oak gathering is scheduled for March 26 at 5:30 p.m. Those attending can bring their instrument, their voice or just themselves. They can join the players’ circle or the audience. All ages and skill levels are welcome for the acoustic, jam-style format gathering that features multiple styles and genres.
On March 27, the library hosts its Game Day for Adults from 10 a.m. to noon. Games such as Scrabble and dominoes will be available. Those attending are also encouraged to bring their own games.
The library will be screening the PBS documentary “The Gene: an Intimate History” at 6 p.m. March 30. The documentary from Ken Burns and Barak Goodman will air in April and is adapted from the award-winning book of the same name by Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee.
On March 31, the library invites the community to an event to die for — a Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball — from 6-8 p.m. The Cookeville Historical Society is hosting the annual event. Masquerade ball attire is encouraged, but not required. Pre-registration is required by stopping by the front desk or by calling 386-362-2317.
