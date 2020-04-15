LIVE OAK — For the second straight year, the crime rate in Suwannee County is on the rise.
According to the Uniform Crime Reports released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday, there were 804 offenses in the county in 2019, a 10.9% increase from 2018, when there were 725 offenses.
“We get out there and patrol wherever and whenever as much as we can,” Sheriff Sam St. John said. “We’ll never know how much we deter just by our presence there, but we can only be at so many places at so many times.”
Unlike the small increase — 2.4% from the 708 crimes in 2017 — in 2018, last year’s increase stems mostly from the City of Live Oak. Last year, the Live Oak Police Department handled 224 offenses, a 45.5% increase from the 154 offenses the previous year.
Live Oak Police Chief Keith Davis said while unfortunate, crime occurs and eventually decreasing rates must go back the other direction.
“It’s got to rebound and go back,” Davis said after the city’s rate had decreased in four of the previous five years.
“It’s going to happen. We can’t be every where all at once.”
Those increases come across the board. There were nearly twice as many aggravated assaults in the city, up to 56 from 30, while batteries, larcenies and vehicle thefts also all increased. There were more than twice as many vehicle thefts in 2019 as compared to 2018 — from 6 to 13.
Davis said with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has led to a stay-at-home order in the state, crime may go up again this year.
“I hate to see what this time frame when everybody has been out of work piles up on this year too,” he said. “It’s going to drive the crime rate up, too.”
Likewise, the offenses have risen across the county, including 183 aggravated assaults (up from 135) and 39 vehicle thefts (up from 29). There were also two murders last year, an increase from the one in 2018, and slight rises in rapes, burglaries and larcenies.
While the number of crimes is on the rise, so is the ability of both the LOPD and the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office in solving those incidents.
The clearance rate for the county, as a whole, was 52.9% last year, an increase of 4%. The LOPD cleared 54.9% of its cases.
“That’s really high,” Davis said. “Normally if an agency runs in the high 20s, they’ve been doing good as far as clearing stuff.
“Most of it you have to get on your own. Our guys keep plugging away and getting every little bit they can get.”
St. John added: “I’m real happy about the clearance rate. Unfortunately when something does occur, being able to solve 50 percent plus, I’m real happy about that. I can’t be more proud of both our deputies and investigators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.