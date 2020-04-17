JASPER — Crime is down in Hamilton County.
According to the Uniform Crime Reports released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, crime dropped 10% in 2019 with 312 offenses compared to 347 in 2018.
“Our overall crime rate is down, I’m proud of the job our deputies do and continue to do for Hamilton County,” Sheriff Harrell Reid said. “All in all, the crime rate shows that we are working towards a better outcome for our county, we will continue to constantly work to make Hamilton County better.”
Reid also noted that in small rural counties, the numbers can fluctuate with just one or two cases making a significant difference in the crime rates.
For the county, there was one murder in both 2018 and 2019, while there was a slight increase in rapes and aggravated assaults last year from 2018. But burglaries, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts all fell in the county last year.
In addition to the county’s overall crime rate dropping, crime also fell in Jasper and Jennings. Jasper’s rate fell 47%, dropping from 85 offenses to 45 last year. Jennings went from 12 in 2018 to eight last year.
Crime in White Springs, meanwhile, rose 7.4% from 27 to 29 offenses.
