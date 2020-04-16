MAYO — Crime has dropped in Lafayette County for the fourth straight year.
According to the Uniform Crime Reports released Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, crime fell by 18% in Lafayette County last year, dropping from 61 offenses in 2018 to 50 last year.
“This is our fourth year in a row with showing a reduction in crime rates in Lafayette County,” Sheriff Brian Lamb said. “Our deputies work hard to ensure that we are constantly working to make Lafayette County a place with less crime for our residents. I’m proud of the work we are doing and will continue to do in Lafayette County.
“Our cooperation with our citizens works well, and makes it possible to make our county a safer place, I’m thankful that when our citizens see something, that they say something. It’s a great team effort between our citizens and our deputies that make this possible.”
While the overall rate dropped, the numbers were similar in the various offenses from 2018 to 2019 with small increases in rapes (0 to 1), larcenies (19 to 20) and motor vehicle thefts (3 to 5). The biggest change came in aggravated assaults which fell from 22 in 2018 to 12 last year. There were also 12 burglaries in 2019, down from 17.
There were no murders or robberies reported either year.
And while the crime rate fell, the county’s clearance rate — rate of solving the crimes — stayed strong at 60%. It was at 68.9% in 2018, a significant rise from 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.