LIVE OAK — The Live Oak Community Redevelopment Agency is aiming to help fill the need for affordable housing in the city.
At the CRA’s virtual May 26 meeting, the board approved housing initiative grants on four separate projects, three in Azalea Park.
“We are so pleased to have so many to address affordable housing needs in the city,” CRA Executive Director Gabrielle Redfern said about the four separate grant requests.
The first grant approved was for a two bedroom, two bath 1,040-square foot home at 619 2nd street NW. Redfern told the board it will be the first of three houses constructed on the property, which the CRA board previously approved a cost-share agreement to rezone as Residential-Office.
When asked, Redfern said the other projects at the site could be eligible for grant funding in future fiscal years.
The board also unanimously approved grants for three additional homes to be built in Azalea Park, while also approving the reimbursement of nearly $11,000 for the construction of a previous house in the neighborhood.
All three houses at Azalea Park will be 1,200 square feet and have three bedrooms and two baths.
The CRA board also approved an extension on the facade grant for work on the Elliano’s Coffee building in the Live Oak Center. Construction on Elliano’s is well underway, but Redfern requested an extension through Sept. 30 for the grant.
Redfern said the project also requires utility work and improvements to the parking lot for the shopping plaza.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about what came first the chicken or the egg, construction or tie-in to utilities,” she said.
Two other facade grants approved by the board include improvements to the former ‘B Posh’ building at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Howard Street, now home to the HOPE Center, as well as Live Oak Commons, the old Pic ’n’ Save building that will be the future site of the Live Oak Post Office.
In addition to painting the building and rehabilitation work on the second-floor windows at 108 Howard Street West, Redfern said the project would also include work on the awning that would remove the advertising for the previous business.
“We’ve learned our lesson in the CRA,” Redfern said, adding advertising on awnings won’t be allowed with CRA funding in the future.
The grant for Live Oak Commons will be for a monument sign at the site to advertise the businesses housed in the shopping plaza. Redfern said a condition of the grant will be mention of the CRA’s assistance on the sign as long as there is empty space.
Also approved were bids for parking lot and lighting improvements to the parking lot near the county offices in downtown Live Oak. There will be nine pedestrian light structures installed in the parking lot, that also will include hookups that will benefit Christmas on the Square and other festivals, Redfern said.
It is the first of a two-phase Watershed Park project that Redfern said will hopefully “reinvigorate the area.”
Through the improvements to the parking lot, Redfern said hopefully it will be better utilized. Total, the two bids approved are for just shy of $155,000.
“We believe it will be a tremendous improvement,” Redfern added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.