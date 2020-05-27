LIVE OAK — The City of Live Oak’s Freedom Festival will honor Korean War veterans and front-line health care professionals.
However, this year’s July 4 celebration will follow social distancing guidelines by being a “drive-in” affair, according to the festival organizers, the Live Oak Community Redevelopment Agency, the Live Oak Police Department and Suwannee Parks and Recreation.
The “drive-in” Freedom Festival will offer radio entertainment as residents assemble in their cars at designated viewing areas for the annual fireworks show, choreographed by Marshall Beck.
“Although these are challenging times, we certainly did not want to cancel our Freedom Festival,” Live Oak City Manager Ron Williams said in a release. “We believe we have come up with a plan that allows for a safe and respectful celebration of our nation and our heroes.”
The fireworks show will be set off from Langford Stadium at approximately 9:30 p.m. Organizers have set up three designated parking areas for families to enjoy the fireworks display: Langford Stadium parking lot, the parking area across from the county government offices in downtown Live Oak and the grass parking area alongside the old freight train depot.
Organizers are encouraging tailgating, as long as appropriate social distancing is maintained.
Meanwhile, a radio broadcast of WMLO 97.1-FM will feature patriotic music interspersed with stories from local Korean Conflict veterans and local health care heroes.
The stories of the brave men and women will also be captured on film, co-produced by Do-Good Media, and will be premiered July 4 through online streaming as well.
“We want to honor and recognize those men and women of Suwannee County who served in the Korean Conflict, as well as those who work today on the front lines of a new enemy to our way of life, this global pandemic,” Mayor Frank Davis added in the release. “We have redefined what a true hero is in the age of COVID-19.”
Korean War veterans and their families as well as those working at long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals, medical officers of at-home care, should contact the CRA office at 386-362-2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.