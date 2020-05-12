LIVE OAK — The Suwannee River Regional Library System will soon be back open.
At the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners’ May 5 meeting, Library Director Betty Lawrence and County Administrator Randy Harris agreed to devise a plan for the opening of the libraries. That plan was to be brought back before the board at its meeting Tuesday morning and came after Lawrence asked about re-opening, adding that according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open the state, libraries were allowed open at 25% capacity.
Lawrence added that the local libraries would need time to prep before patrons are allowed back in.
“We will need awhile to prepare to re-open,” she said. “That includes bringing back 20,000 items that were checked out.”
Lawrence also added preparations would include signage posted around the buildings about social distancing guidelines and new protocols in place for re-opening.
The commissioners were in agreement on devising a plan for the re-opening, with District 3 Commissioner Ricky Gamble saying that the behind the scenes prep work also needs to begin.
Lawrence said the planning would also include how many people would be allowed in the buildings at one time, including staff, how many people would be allowed on any particular aisle in the library and what the protocol would be for staff assisting patrons.
“We don’t need to open up a daycare,” Harris added about devising a plan. “We’ll be very cautious, very careful and very thoughtful on opening.”
Gamble agreed that it wouldn’t be a good idea to allow people to hang around the library all day.
Lawrence said one way to limit the length of time patrons stay at the library would be to have time reservations on computer access, for example.
Census update
Jimmy Norris, the county’s economic development director and the head of the county’s Complete Count Committee, said the library employees that have recently returned to work on behalf of the census has been paying off.
Those employees have begun making phone calls to county residents, asking if they’ve completed the census or if they need help doing so.
And after weeks of little to no gains made in completed census surveys, the county had a 2.3% increase the previous week, Norris said at the meeting. That included a 0.9% increase alone on Friday, May 1. It was the county’s highest one-day increase since April 3.
“It’s a great success as far as I’m concerned,” Norris said.
