The Florida Legislature still plans to adopt a budget and adjourn Friday night, concluding its 60-day session as planned.
According to a scenario laid out by Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, however, after finalizing the fiscal year 2021 spending plan Friday, lawmakers will adjourn during the 72-hour pause required before a final binding vote and convene Wednesday to adopt the budget.
The plan goes a day beyond the three-day pause because Tuesday is Florida’s presidential primary and lawmakers want to be in home districts.
It is “a tentative schedule but a reasonable, achievable schedule,” Galvano told reporters Wednesday. “We have two busy days ahead of us, and then, hopefully, we’ll be able to hit ‘print’ on the budget and move forward.”
The plan assumes lawmakers will agree on a budget by Friday night. As of mid-day Thursday, that was not assured.
Weekend conferencing between the chambers produced breakthroughs but there remain unresolved issues in reconciling the House’s proposed $91.3 billion budget, the Senate’s $92.8 billion plan and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $91.4 billion budget request.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, and his House counterpart, Rep. Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, are negotiating differences in $500 million to $600 million plans to increase base annual teacher salaries to $47,500.
The Senate on Thursday also is expected to adopt a series of amendments to the $120.5 million tax relief package in House Bill 7097 and kick it back to the House.
The biggest unresolved issue in setting the budget, however, is how to respond to the unfolding coronavirus outbreak and brace for its economic fallout.
The Legislature earmarked $25 million to handle the COVID-19 emergency, and Florida will receive $22 million from the $8.3 billion federal aid package adopted last week.
Galvano and House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Hialeah, however, have suggested lawmakers set aside $200 million in reserves to respond to the crisis.
Among potential sources for this unanticipated allocation: The House’s tax relief package and $543 million corporate tax cut, teacher and state employee pay increases, “sweeping” affordable housing and environmental land acquisition funds.
Bradley said there are no plans to “sweep” the Sandowski affordable housing fund, the $100 million earmarked for the Florida Forever program and the $400 million for a 3 percent across-the-board pay raise for state workers.
Oliva warned an economic slowdown dramatically will alter tax collections and revenues in the coming budget year, which begins July 1, especially because the state relies heavily on sales taxes generated though tourism.
This year, state economists project nearly $7 billion, nearly a quarter, of the estimated $30.4 billion in general revenues the state will collect will be tourism-related.
The coronavirus outbreak is spurring a cascade of event cancellations across the state and, with air travel and cruise ship restrictions now in place and expected to tighten, the fallout is certain to have a dramatic impact on state revenue forecasts lawmakers used in building budgets.
State economists long have warned about the budget’s reliance on sales tax collections and tourism, including last month.
“The most recent sales tax forecast relies heavily on strong tourism growth. It assumes no events that have significant repercussions affecting tourism occur during the forecast window,” the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research (OEDR) said in February. “Currently, tourism-related revenue losses pose the greatest potential risk to the economic outlook. Previous economic studies of disease outbreaks and natural or manmade disasters have shown that tourism demand is very sensitive to such events.”
