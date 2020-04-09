PANAMA CITY — Neal Dunn, the Republican U.S. Representative from Florida’s Second District, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Dunn’s staff released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming that the test he received during a hospital visit Monday has come back positive.
The congressman went to the hospital Monday night “out of an abundance of caution” after not feeling well and was tested.
Dunn is feeling great, the statement said, and is quarantining at home per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Staff said a full recovery is expected soon.
“He reminds everyone that it is important for us all to stay home unless they are an ‘essential employee’ or need essential items from stores or pharmacies,” the statement said. “Congressman Dunn emphasizes that we must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease. He is keenly interested in new and faster testing to help everyone understand their risks.
“While America continues to suffer from some sad areas of ‘hot spots,’ our current actions are mitigating the worst of this disease and America will rebound in the near future.”
Florida’s Second District covers 19 counties across North Florida, including Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette counties.
