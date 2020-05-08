LIVE OAK — For the first time, COVID-19 coronavirus testing was available to anybody that desired it.
And more than 100 Suwannee County residents took advantage Thursday morning at the first of the community testing dates offered at the Florida Department of Health-Suwannee County.
Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health for Suwannee County, said 117 people came through the drive-through testing site set up outside the health department.
Originally scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., health department officials were set up early and actually began testing at 8:15 a.m., Waldron said.
“We had no major issues,” he added. “The event went exceptionally well.”
The health department will be holding drive-through community testing events again Tuesday and Thursday, both scheduled for 9-11 a.m.
The events are for any community member that wants to be tested. No signs or symptoms of the virus are necessary. Anyone wishing to take part should bring a valid ID. They will not leave their vehicles but will be screened before being routed to a health care professional in medical protective gear who is trained to test for COVID-19.
“The state is pushing us to do some more community-wide testing just to see what it looks like out in the community, not necessarily in long-term care facilities, although they are still concerned with those,” Waldron said at the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.
“We’re opening it up to the public…we’ll get you through just as quickly as possible.”
Waldron added that residents without symptoms that are tested during the events will have their samples sent to a commercial lab, which takes several days for a result to come back. Anyone with signs or symptoms that meet Priority 1 or Priority 2 cases (healthcare facility workers with symptoms, patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms, patients with underlying medical conditions with symptoms or first responders with symptoms) will have a sample sent to the state lab, which normally returns a result within 24-48 hours.
Both Randy Harris, the county administrator, and Len Stapleton, the chairman of the BOCC, voiced concerns about how many residents would take advantage of the free testing, which could lead to running out of testing kits for those that really need it.
Waldron said the state is urging all counties to get at least 2% of their population tested as a way to get a better picture of the virus’ spread.
Ronnie Richardson, the District 5 commissioner, said the only downside he could see from the increased testing is people starting to ignore pleas for caution if they get a negative result.
“You’re only negative until you’re positive,” he said. “We still need to stay vigilant.” Waldron agreed, saying the health department is still encouraging everyone to stay home if at all possible.
“Take some responsibility for your own health,” he said.
