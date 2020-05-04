LIVE OAK — Drive-thru testing is now being offered in Suwannee and Lafayette counties for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County will be offering community testing at its office, 915 Nobles Ferry Rd., on Thursday, Tuesday and May 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
In Lafayette County, the community testing dates are Friday, Tuesday and May 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. The testing will be offered at the health department, 140 SW Virginia Circle.
No signs or symptoms of the virus are needed to be tested during those times and no appointment is needed. Those wishing to be tested, though, are encouraged to bring a valid ID and remain in their vehicle.
Individuals will be screened upon arrival before being routed to a health care professional in medical protective gear who is trained to test for COVID-19. An oral or nasal swab test will be administered.
According to the health department, this is not a rapid-response antibody test. Test results may take several days or longer.
After taking the test, individuals will be given information on what to do while awaiting the results.
Testing sites will be staffed by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Here are some general guidelines to follow:
- Do not leave, except to get medical care.
- Do not visit public areas.
- Stay in touch with your doctor.
- Call before you get medical care.
- Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency.
- Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.
- Separate yourself from other people in your home.
- Avoid sharing personal household items.
- Clean all "high-touch" surfaces every day.
Additional dates and locations for testing are to be determined. For more information, please contact 386-362-2708 in Suwannee County or 386-294-1321 in Lafayette County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.