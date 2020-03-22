TALLAHASSEE — The first case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Columbia County, the Florida Department of Health released late Sunday morning.
The Columbia County case involves a 46-year-old woman and is not travel related, according to the DOH.
In the Sunday morning update, there are now 830 total confirmed cases in the state with 962 awaiting further testing from the state public health lab, which is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness.
There have been 15 negative tests in Columbia County and 16 more awaiting the additional testing.
Suwannee County has had seven negative tests with five awaiting additional tests. There have been one negative test in Hamilton County with one more patient awaiting additional testing, while Lafayette also has one person awaiting additional state testing with three negative tests.
There are now confirmed cases in 44 counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.