LIVE OAK — The Live Oak election will continue as planned.
Glenda Williams, the supervisor of elections for Suwannee County, asked the Live Oak City Council for guidance during a special called council meeting Monday in regards to the availability of early voting and the precinct location for the May 5 election in which a councilor for District 2 will be elected.
Williams was concerned about holding early voting as scheduled April 27 through May 2 with a stay-at-home order from Gov. Ron DeSantis in place through April 30.
“I personally don’t think it’s good for us to ask them to come out when the governor has told them to stay home,” Williams said, adding that City Attorney Fred Koberlein had advised that the city could continue with early voting because it is considering a “critical infrastructure.”
The council, though, unanimously approved allowing early voting to continue by 4-0 vote. Bennie Thomas, the District 2 councilman and a candidate in the election, was not at the meeting.
“We’re not requiring them to do it,” said Don Allen, the District 5 councilor, in making the motion to keep early voting. “It’s more important than Walmart and they’re doing that any way.
“I don’t think it hurts anything.”
Similarly, Williams asked the council if it would like to move the election day voting from the normal precinct at African Baptist Church’s fellowship hall to her office as a precaution with the virus. David Burch (District 3) and Allen are running unopposed, so the only seat up for grabs in the election is the second district.
Williams noted the county’s maintenance staff sprays her office daily to disinfect it and there is glass separating the public from the workers in the office to further prevent the potential for the virus to spread.
Williams also added the poll workers who normally are at the District 2 precinct are all older than 65 years old and have been instructed by the governor to stay home.
“I don’t feel good about using any of them,” she said. “The governor has told them to stay home. I’d feel terrible if any of them got something.”
However, that idea was greeted with opposition from Jimmy Cherry and Lynda Brown Owens, two of the four candidates in the election.
Both Cherry and Owens said the election needs to stay at the church, where people are accustomed to voting and where they’ve been instructing voters to head to the polls.
“It’s hard even to get people out to vote,” Cherry said. “I think it would put a dent on District 2 to move it.
“I think it needs to stay.”
Owens added: “It’ll be very, very hard if you even think about moving it out of District 2. If you put a worker out there and direct them where to go, they’ll turn around and go home.
“If you move it, you will disenfranchise the voters in the district.”
The council agreed, unanimously agreeing to leave the precinct at the church, with Williams stating she’ll close her office that day with her staff working the polls.
In the meeting that lasted nearly an hour, the council also unanimously approved putting the basics in place to conduct virtual meetings, as needed, temporarily.
City Clerk John Gill said he has begun evaluating the possible platforms the city could use for those meetings with Koberlein. He said options could include Zoom or Youtube live.
Gill said with the guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention limiting the number of people in a gathering to no more than 10, the council chambers may not be sufficient.
Koberlein agreed.
“It will be very important when we hold public hearings like on land use,” Koberlein said via teleconference, noting the guidelines dictating the number of people allowed in the room. “We will need to move forward with technological advances.”
