LIVE OAK — The City of Live Oak is hoping to begin restoring natural gas service within the hour.
According to Joanne Luther, the city’s finance director, the city is currently waiting for the system to be checked to be sure everything is ready in order to starting turning it back on.
A problem with the supply of natural gas to the city from its distributor occurred overnight caused the outage.
“The problem is when you drop to a certain degree of pressure in the lines, the Public Service Commission requires that you stop everything and then test the system before you put the pressure back to it,” Luther said.
The city will begin with crucial businesses, such as medical facilities, and continue until service is restored to all businesses and homes.
Luther said it is still unknown how long the process of getting all the meters back on will take. She said a lot will depend on whether or not business owners and residents are available to allow public works employees to enter and restore service.
“Most of the businesses, they should be able to get on, we’re hoping, tonight,” Luther said, adding city employees will likely work as long as they can in order to get people service as soon as possible.
City officials are asking residents to alert them if anyone has a cold or flu-like symptoms. She said workers are equipped with the necessary personal protection equipment, if needed.
Luther added that people may utilize the city’s utilities email, utility@cityofliveoak.org, with questions or their contact information to help streamline the service restoration.
“It’s an inconvenience, a critical inconvenience,” she said. “We really do pride ourselves that the services are there and continued and maintained and this was not at all in our control.”
