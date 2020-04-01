LIVE OAK — Broadcasting a service online is nothing new for Melody Christian Church.
The Live Oak church began live-streaming its services more than a decade ago and has long embraced technology in its services and outreach to potential new members through its streaming services.
But delivering that service in a mostly empty church. That was new to pastor Darrin Baldwin.
“It was a little different for me,” Baldwin said. “I’m a feed off the crowd type of person, probably like most pastors and ministers. It was different, especially for that Sunday service.
“We do a lot of video stuff, me and my wife, with just us in the room. But for that Sunday service, that was different.”
It’s an experience that Baldwin and other spiritual leaders will be getting more familiar with during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic with guidelines in place across the country that limits gatherings to fewer than 10 people and at least six feet of space in between people.
That has led most congregations into looking into live streaming of their services, as a way to continue to spread God’s word.
African Missionary Baptist Church is one of those. Pastor Alex Fountain said the church has been set up to do live streaming of their services previously, they just hadn’t.
That is no longer the case with the current plan to utilize that avenue.
“It won’t be hard to do at all, just turn everything on,” Fountain said, adding he can actually do the service from home if desired.
At Melody, when it went to the online only services after March 15, Baldwin still has had company doing their services. On March 22, he said there was probably 25-30 people from their service team, sound team and live streaming team in the building.
“It was cool,” he said. “We had a good time.
“We’re always doing stuff, man. I feel like we didn’t even skip a beat, honestly… Everything is still moving forward, we’re just not able to meet in person.”
That has meant continuing to record podcasts with his wife, Laura, which was started last month.
It’s just another way to share the word and provide what Baldwin believes is an essential service.
“Me and my wife were talking and we’re pastors, so obviously we’re going to be a little bit biased, but we were talking, ‘Is church an essential?’” he said. “Yes. We feel like it is definitely an essential to keep God’s word being preached and all that.
“We’re just grateful to still be doing what we’re doing.”
Fountain, too, agreed that sharing God’s word is the most important piece. But they are also have a plan in place to keep in touch with their congregation, with himself and the deacons of the church making phone calls or emailing members to stay in contact.
“If someone has a need, we can try and meet it,” he said, adding African Baptist has a food pantry that is being used to help members in need there as well.
“We’re kind of stocked up for it, help out where we can.”
