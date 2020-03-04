DOWLING PARK — Looking to share the work being done in area prisons, Chris Christiansen and maybe a few others will be presenting at the Jo Kennon Public Library later this month.
Christiansen will be discussing the work of the prison ministry being done by several Dowling Park retirees at the library on March 16 at 10 a.m. The retirees offer Christian training to inmates in Suwannee, Lafayette and Taylor counties. Christiansen goes twice a week, offering classes such as Parenting, Coping with Loss, Anger Dynamics and Personal Integrity.
Other programs scheduled at the library for March include the seed library being open Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to discuss gardening issues and Suwannee River Regional Library card holders can “check out” up to three packets of seeds every month.
Also on Thursday, County Historian Eric Musgrove will be at the library at noon for his History of Suwannee County series. Musgrove will be discussing the history of McAlpin this month.
The library is a polling precinct and early voting for the March 17 Presidential Preference Primary begins Saturday. It will continue daily through March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On March 17, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The library’s Barbershop Chat discussion group meets March 12 and March 26 at 10 a.m. The group offers a chance to chit-chat over coffee and cookies, just like in a real barbershop. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Rock painting will be available at the library March 17 from 6-7 p.m. All supplies are provided.
The seed library will be open again March 19 when the Master Gardeners also hold a gardening workshop at 10 a.m. This month’s workshop is on bromeliads with Dennis O’Toole leading the discussion.
The Armchair Travels series returns March 23 at 10 a.m. when Don Mott leads the group to North and South Dakota. Mott did his undergraduate work in South Dakota, lending to his familiarity with the region. Mott also mixes in photos with music and commentary during his presentation.
The Book Club meets March 27 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams.
Ed Casillas will be teaching a Tai Chi class every Monday and Wednesday from March 30 through April 29 from 11 a.m. to noon. All participating must sign up at the library in advance. Class size is limited.
On March 31, the SongFarmers of Dowling Park will hold its monthly gathering at the Phillips Center in Advent Christian Village from 5:30-7:30 p.m. People may bring their acoustic instruments and join the musicians’ circle or just be part of the audience. All musicians, friends and families are welcome. The gathering is for all ages, skill levels and styles of music.
The library’s traveling library — a blue books wagon — will be visiting the Copeland Community Center on March 11 from 9:45-10:15 a.m., Dacier Manor on March 17 from 10-10:30 a.m. and the Rumph Dining Room on March 24 from 11-11:30 a.m.
Storytime for toddlers through 4-year-olds is held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the library, where children will create a small craft, color and can even use kid-friendly computers to play educational games.
The library also has youth activities for school-aged children on Saturdays at 1 p.m. The first Saturday of the month features Legos, the second Saturday is Makerspace, the third Saturday is art and the fourth Saturday is a movie.
Every Thursday from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Phipps teach a handbell choir class for school-age children. All are welcome to attend.
Gail Chapman is continuing to teach her card making class with Easter cards planned for March 24 and March 31, both at 10 a.m.
