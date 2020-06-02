BRANFORD — As dark and dreary as the sky was Thursday for Branford High’s baccalaureate service, Darryl Cannon provided a bright contrast.
Sharing his humorous memories of the Class of 2020 — as well as awarding the entire class his Toilet Bowl Award — the BHS teacher told the graduates to live life with a positive outlook.
“As we have discussed in my class many times, it is my wish that you go through life with a glass half full mentality and that you see the possibilities in life rather than the negativities,” said Cannon, who began by apologizing for the fact that he was encouraged to be himself as the guest speaker.
In being himself, Cannon had the graduates haring laughs with their loved ones in attendance as he recalled his memories of them, from driving mishaps to strange injuries to changing hairstyles.
But Cannon told the graduates not to let the most memorable part of their senior year: the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that closed school campuses define their class.
Rather, he urged them again to look on the bright side.
“You have spent the past 13 years making memories, friendships and relationships that you will cherish the rest of your life,” Cannon said.
The Class of 2020 also have spent the past nine weeks learning an invaluable life lesson thanks to the pandemic, Cannon said.
“We do not cherish and appreciate what we have until it’s gone,” he said. “I believe I would be correct if I said many of you would have given anything to have walked the halls at BHS one more day.
“The last nine weeks you have learned what your parents, grandparents and teachers learned many years ago: that your personal plans are not always life’s plan or God’s plan for you. You learned that not only do you need a Plan A, you need a Plan B and a Plan C to fall back upon.”
Those lessons and the ability to overcome them through distance learning and threshold grading — which Cannon said will not be missed by teachers in the least — the Class of 2020 will be one to be remembered, both at BHS and in the “village of Branford.”
As well as the fact that they can have stories to tell their children and grandchildren in the future for surviving the toilet paper shortage and for the first time ever, an entire graduating class receiving his prestigious award.
“The Toilet Bowl is awarded to the Class of 2020…for having to deal with crap beyond their control,” Cannon said.
