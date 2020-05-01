JENNINGS — The Town of Jennings is once again looking for a town manager.
Martha Butler turned in her resignation last week, which was effective April 24 at noon.
In her letter of resignation, Butler said the micromanagement of several Town Council members made it impossible for her to continue as town manager.
“Mayor John Prine, it has been a pleasure working with you and Vice Mayor (Charles) Barrett,” Butler said in the letter. “Unfortunately I can no longer work in a relationship with the micromanagement tactics of Jerry Pittman and Samantha Prueter.
“I have trained in Ethics and Sunshine Laws and I would hope that the other council members will get the training that is much needed.”
Butler’s resignation comes following a heated discussion in the town council’s April 21 meeting between the town manager and Pittman over the termination of former Police Chief Vincent Robinson.
Butler was named the town manager in January. Her hiring came by a 3-1 vote with Pittman dissenting after the council interviewed four different candidates. Butler had interviewed in December, at which time the council chose to re-advertise the position.
The town had been without a town manager since October when George Glover resigned. Town Clerk Christy Smith had been serving as the town’s acting town manager prior to Butler’s hiring. Smith has since resigned her position as well.
