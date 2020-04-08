JASPER — Following the city election last month, Jasper has a new mayor.
The Jasper City Council appointed 12-year councilman LaBarfield Bryant to that post. He replaces Darnell Lumpkin, who passed away Feb. 24.
“I want to thank the people for their support and my fellow council members for their votes and continued support in appointing me into the role as mayor,” Bryant said. “I promise to help Jasper succeed and continue to move forward in the right direction towards our goals for the City of Jasper.
“I want to help the people of Jasper, continue in the efforts to keep the city clean, and move forward in the ultimate goal for a better Jasper for all.”
Bryant is a Hamilton County native and has been extensively involved in the community not only in Jasper, but Hamilton County as a whole. He worked as a law enforcement officer for the Jasper Police Department and eventually for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement in 1986.
Dedicated is one of the terms used to describe Bryant, for he and his wife have been married for 53 years, spending their lives in Jasper, and making it home.
“Mr. LaBarfield has been nothing short of helpful and insightful into all of the work and planning that we have undergone as a city,” City Manager Marcus Collins said. “He has supported be, alongside the Council in several of the projects we have made decisions for, especially in regards to grants and research for Jasper.”
Bryant aspires to help in the continued research for grants and opportunities to help reduce the burden on taxpayers, reduce the city’s debt, complete the ongoing municipal projects, as well as complete the water and wastewater treatment plant grant, which is described to have the potential to eliminate most if not all of the consent orders that Jasper currently is under.
Bryant looks forward to the responsibilities that come with his new position and he is happy to take on the role as Jasper’s mayor.
“I will do everything within my power to ensure I help, protect and serve the citizens of Jasper to the best of my ability for as long as I am here,” he said.
