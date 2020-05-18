WHITE SPRINGS — The White Springs Town Council has an open seat.
After more than a decade on the council, Tonja Brown resigned her seat, effective May 12.
“(I)t has been a great experience working in and learning about government,” Brown wrote in her letter of resignation. “From the start, my goal was to always better the Town of White Springs. It is now time for another chapter in my life.”
Brown had served on the council for 11 years, including time as the town’s vice mayor.
“When the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines permit, the town will hold a reception to express appreciation to Council Member Brown for her years of public service,” Mayor Helen Miller said in a release. “Ms. Brown had a loyal constituency, and we want all to have an opportunity to wish her well in her new endeavors.”
According to the town’s charter, since the next election is more than 45 days away — April 2021 — the council will nominate qualified town residents and by majority vote of the remaining council members choose one of the nominees to serve out the remainder of the term, which was until next April.
Qualified town residents interested in being considered for the vacancy should contact interim Town Clerk Beverly Brazil at White Springs Town Hall and submit notice of their interest to the council.
In addition to the vacant seat, Tom Moore’s term also ends next year. Miller, Anita Rivers and Nicole Williams all have two years remaining after just being elected. In the town’s April 30 organizational meeting, Miller was re-elected by the council to serve as mayor. Rivers was elected as vice mayor.
